MadisonvillePolice Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Chavonte L. Homer, 28, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with possing a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree and first offense.
• Thomas L. Parker, 25, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure of non-operator to maintain required insurance, second offense, possession of synthetic drugs, first offense and rear license not illuminated.
• Samuel Holeman, 25, of Nebo was charged Tuesday with two counts of failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Joseph D. Carter, 22, of Owensboro was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property under $10,000 on a Daviess County warrant.
• Breanna L. Barnett, 18, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with truancy, student 18 but not yet 21 on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Derrick L. Hallum, 28, of Nortonville was charged Tuesday with contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Dudley Starks Jr., 64, of Wheatcroft was charged Tuesday with criminal trespassing, third-degree.
• Joseph L. Moore, 24, of Earlington was charged Tuesday with assault, fourth-degree -- no visible injury.
• Mario R. Turner, 39, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Ethan M. Davis, 26, of Dawson Springs was charged Tuesday with serving parole violation on a Hopkins County warrant.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following report Wednesday:
• Thomas W. Hawkins, 28, of Hanson was charged Monday with assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury.
