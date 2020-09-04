The Madisonville Police Department has made a second arrest in a drive-by shooting that happened at the intersection of East Broadway and Daves Street on Aug. 28.
Terrell Hobgood, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
After further investigation, it was determined that Hobgood was responsible for firing a weapon at a car driven by a woman with her daughter as a passenger, according to police reports.
Detectives had previously arrested an individual, Matthew Chaney, and charged him with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
According to a MPD news release, Chaney was driving the vehicle that he and Hobgood were in.
Hobgood has been lodged in the Hopkins County Jail with a $10,000 cash bail bond.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.