Brewing and distilling degrees are still a relatively new concept. While there were a few specialty brewing and distilling schools beforehand, a four-year degree did not exist until 1971. Now several colleges and universities have established degrees and certifications in the brewing field, both two year and four year.
For the first time ever, in our own backyard, Madisonville Community College (MCC) is offering a two year degree in Fermentation Science. This program is well underway with 11 full-time students, which is a high number for a program that is in its first semester of being offered.
Students may take the courses strictly online and attend a ‘sister brewery’ to do their on-hands portion of the course, or they may attend the classes being offered at MCC and use the brewing facility on campus.
Most people probably think, this is a ‘real’ college course? You can get a degree in brewing beer? And, the answer is yes! Breweries are popping up all over the country, and at a rapid rate. People are turning to different types of beer and wanting to try something new and exciting.
MCC Graduates will be able to work in any aspect of the brewery operation, or potentially own a brewery of their very own. With craft beer production at an all-time high, this is an exciting time to get in the industry. In the United States alone, with 7,000 breweries as of 2018, and adding nearly 1,000 new breweries every year, now is the time to turn your favorite hobby into a career.
The Fermentation Science program provides the educational foundation for careers in brewing with a specific emphasis on the development of craft beers. The course not only covers the brewing process, but it includes chemistry, biology, fermentation, recipe formulation, sensory evaluation, packaging, quality management, equipment and facility maintenance, and accounting. Students will also work in local commercial breweries to gain practical application relative to the courses that they are taking.
As the craft industry continues to grow, American taste pallets are getting more sophisticated. Beer needs to be top notch. Breweries can’t get away with serving a bad beer anymore.
This is a two year program if you are enrolled as a full-time student. Program applicants must be 21 years or older. For more information on this new program, contact Program Director Mike Deal, 270-824-1992.
