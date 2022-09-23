The Door of Hope Pregnancy Care Center will be hosting their annual Hope Walk for Life this Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Madisonville City Park.
On Sept. 24, 1995, the Door of Hope opened its doors to serve the women of the community. One year later, the first Walk for Life occurred in downtown Madisonville. This year will mark the 26th year for the event.
“Door of Hope has two annual fundraising events,” Executive Director for Door of Hope, Heather Bryant said. “The Spring Banquet and Walk for Life. The Walk for Life is a time for donors and supporters to raise funds for the center and to celebrate the gift of life. Supporters raise funds by being sponsored as a walker.”
Being a nonprofit that offers Christ-centered, confidential, compassionate care and support before, during and after pregnancy decisions, the funds raised from the walk and the banquet are used to continue the center’s operations and is what makes it possible to provide services fore free to all clients.
Services include, ultrasounds, pregnancy tests, mentoring programs, prenatal and pregnancy classes, parenting classes, resources such as wipes, diapers, clothing and car seats, and again, according to Bryant, all services are free to Door of Hope clients.
“The Walk for Life event is a time where supporters will come to the City park for a time of prayer, worship celebration by The River Worship Team, fellowship, and then the main event is the walk, which will be around the City Park. She Brews It coffee truck will be in attendance to provide refreshments.”
Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the walk will follow shortly after at 10 a.m. For more information or to register, please visit Door of Hope Pregnancy Care Center on Facebook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.