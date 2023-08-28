Madisonville city and Madisonville-Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce officials are in Orlando, Florida this week for the International Council of Shopping Centers Florida Conference at the Orange County Convention Center. The event is designed by the ICSC to connect businesses looking to develop shopping centers with communities looking to attract them.
According to the Hopkins County delegation, the biggest part of the reason for their trip is not just to make those connections, but be in control of how those connections are made.
“One of the things we’ve identified is we (as Madisonville) have to tell our story,” said Mayor Kevin Cotton. “For so many years we’ve waited for folks to come to us...Our story is bigger than just a community of 19,540 people. We know that our daytime population is over 65,000 people. We’ve had those studies done. That was a partnership with the Chamber of Commerce.”
For city official hoping to see Madisonville grow, those numbers are a major selling point that they feel gets missed by companies looking to expand. That number includes not just the 19,540 permanent residents of Madisonville that show up on paper, but everyone who drives in on a daily basis to work, go to school or to shop.
“When (a developer) pulls up a cut sheet off of Google, its going to show that the city of Madisonville has 19,540 people,” said Cotton. “For a lot of the retailers, restaurants and chains we are looking for, we are just below their target number. The difference is we have that daytime population of over 65,000.”
The visit to the sunshine state comes just two weeks after the announcement that Paducah-based Brewer, McCoy & Wiles Development was investing over $30 million in Madisonville on a new 155,000 square foot shopping center off of Whittington Drive.
“What we don’t want to do is just be satisfied with what we’ve already done,” said Lisa Miller, Hopkins County-Madisonville Regional Chamber of Commerce President. “With new development coming in, we have to look forward. That is going to be going on, but we have to start looking for other developers and restaurants that we want.”
But while some local businesses might fear what the growth of larger, national companies in the community might mean for them, the delegation feels it is important that they understand that they are still a part of the greater equation.
“This isn’t about bringing in big national chains to take away from the 600 chamber members,” said Brad Long. “Those 600 members are going to be just as important tomorrow as they were yesterday.”
“More people will come in and shop when they see more stores and opportunities,” said Miller. “They may spend the whole day (in Madisonville).”
According to mayor Cotton, the biggest concern for city and county officials is the amount of money that local residents are spending outside of Hopkins County.
“The reason we are here is, when you look at our leakage, the amount of money leaving Hopkins County, just in groceries alone there are $55 million being purchased annually outside Hopkins County,” said Cotton.
“And that is the county,” said Long. “Its not people leaving Madisonville to go to Hanson Walmart, that is people leaving Hopkins County.”
Cotton added that the leakage also included $41.8 million per year in building and gardening equipment and materials, and $30.7 million being spent by Hopkins County residents on restaurants outside the county.
“While we could hire people to come out and tell our story, there are no better people than us to tell that story,” said Miller.
