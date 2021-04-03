The Hopkins County Joint Planning Commission has unanimously voted to hire Peter Hughes as their new executive director. He will begin his duties on Monday, May 3.
Hughes joins the Hopkins County Joint Planning Commission after six years of experience in urban regional planning, floodplain management, and historic preservation. He previously served the communities of Lubbock, Texas, Maricopa County, Arizona and most recently — Pinehurst, North Carolina.
A graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University — with dual bachelor’s degrees in Environmental Planning and Policy and Geography — Hughes has also received his Certified Floodplain Manager certification.
“As the son of two military veterans, he has spent his formative years in diverse locations and he is looking forward to contributing to the rural charm of Hopkins County and is excited for the opportunity to serve his new communities,” according to a news release from the commission.
According to a budget presentation in March from the commission, former executive director Ted Adkins resigned in January to accept another position in Florida. Since then, the commission had been in an active search for a new director.
Tim Thomas, who is the vice chair of the commission and represents the City of Madisonville, was also on the search committee to find a new director.
“We are excited to have Peter come in to be with us in Madisonville,” he said. “We were honored to have him come down a couple of weeks ago and go through our city and meet some people and our officials and commissioners. His wealth of knowledge for planning, urban development and the comprehensive plan that we use ... is just phenomenal and I think he will bring fresh ideas to our community and to our planning commission.”
Thomas said Hughes was well prepared to talk about Madisonville and Hopkins County.
“He did research here in Madisonville and Hopkins County, and I was just blown away by what he already knew about us, and I think that’s the mark of a person that is really interested in trying to be part of a community,” he said.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton agreed.
“He was very excited and I believe will be a great asset,” said Cotton during budget proposal meetings in March. “He was well-versed and has a lot of new ideas. We met with him and he had done pretty much research on every detail that has been going on in the City of Madisonville.”
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whtifield Jr. said he is looking forward to seeing what direction he’ll want to take the planning commission in.
