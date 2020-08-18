As a Madisonville man sits in a Tennessee jail awaiting extradition back to Kentucky to face a murder charge, the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to piece together the details of Friday’s shooting at the Ideal Market in Earlington.
Sheriff Matt Sanderson said Dennis Stone, 32, will be in a Tennessee courtroom today to begin the extradition process stemming from the shooting death of Nichole Merrell, 30, also of Madisonville. Stone is also facing a first-degree assault charge for the shooting of a toddler in the incident. The child has been treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.
Sanderson said Stone has two options in Tennessee — he can either waive the extradition process or choose not to waive it. If Stone waives extradition, the transfer back to Kentucky would happen faster. If not, the move will be delayed. Either way, Sanderson expects to have Stone in the Hopkins County Jail by no later than next week.
In addition to murder and assault charges, Stone is also facing 12 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for endangering others in and around the convenient store’s parking lot at the time of the shooting, according to Sanderson.
“Some people have asked why we didn’t charge (Stone) with attempted murder for the shooting of the child,” Sanderson said. “The assault first (degree) charge covers serious injury with a deadly weapon. To prove attempted murder, we would need to show he intended to kill the child. We felt this was the appropriate charge because we don’t know that piece.”
Sanderson said the first-degree assault charge carries the same punishment as an attempted murder charge and is a Class D felony.
Sanderson said the weapon used in the shooting was a semi-automatic handgun. He said multiple shots were fired, but an exact amount will not be known until the investigation is complete.
“We have a very strong case, but we still have to conduct a thorough investigation,” Sanderson said. “Detective Joe Stratton has several weeks of work to get done. The final report will be lengthy, and I’m trying to give him some space to gather that information.”
Once back in Kentucky, a pretrial hearing will be set for Stone, Sanderson said.
Merrell had documented and detailed an alleged domestic violence history with Stone on social media. Sanderson said that at the time of the shooting, however, there was no emergency protective order in place.
“That order had been dismissed about a week and a half prior at the victim’s request,” Sanderson said.
After the shooting at the convenient store shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, Stone fled the scene, which resulted in a nationwide search for the suspect.
“We had reason to believe he was traveling south,” Sanderson said. “We had sent out a nationwide search to be on the lookout for Stone.”
Stone turned himself in to police just south of Nashville early Saturday morning. He is currently being held in a Nashville jail. Sanderson said he was unsure if Stone had any assistance when he fled to Tennessee, but his office is investigating that possibility.
Barnett Strother Funeral Home is in charge of Merrell’s funeral arrangements. Public visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Hanson Cemetery.
An online fundraiser for Merrell had exceeded $19,000 by Monday afternoon. The original goal was to raise $10,000. Organizers say that any money raised in excess of funeral expenses will be set aside for Merrell’s children.
Sanderson said his department deals with many domestic violence cases in Hopkins County. Those situations can be difficult due to the emotional and personal nature of such situations, he said.
“These are very difficult situations because emotions are high,” he said. “I would encourage victims to seek help, to call police and to reach out to other resources. A protective order is an important step but it can only do so much.”
Sanderson said a protective order allows police recourse to arrest an individual if they violate the terms of the order. He said the sheriff’s office had responded to one issue involving Stone and Merrell earlier this year.
“That was a situation where Stone was at a residence and was asked to leave because he was not wanted there,” Sanderson said.
