Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Courtney Whitsell, 31, of Madisonville was charged on Thursday with public intoxication of a controlled substance, excluding alcohol.
Mickey Royal, 36, of Dawson Springs was charged on Thursday with two counts of failure to appear.
Jeanette Nichols, 53, of Madisonville was charged on Thursday with two counts of failure to appear.
Cole Lovan, 24, of Paducah was charged on Thursday with failure to appear.
Jacob Armstrong, 44, of Madisonville was served on Friday with a parole violation warrant.
Stephen Moore, 45, of Madisonville was charged on Friday with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense, methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
