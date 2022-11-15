A routine traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration plates led to the arrest of a pair of local men on meth charges on Sunday.
According to the Madisonville Police Department, at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, patrol officers conducted a routine traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on Kentucky Avenue after officers spotted what they believed to be expired plates.
The driver, identified as William Ruckert, 35 of Madisonville, was allegedly found to be intoxicated and in possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested and charged with no registration plate, DUI and possession of meth.
After learning that Ruckert had just left his home, police requested a search warrant which they executed. Inside the home they reported finding more meth and marijuana, resulting in an additional possession of marijuana charge.
At the time of the search, police say that there was a vehicle registered to Clayton Eaton, 30 of Earlington, parked at the residence. Officers made contact with Eaton, who gave consent for a search of the vehicle. Inside officers say they located a half pound of meth, 2.5 ounces of cocaine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, digital scales, empty baggies and a defaced firearm.
Eaton was charged with trafficking in meth, cocaine, synthetic drugs and marijuana, firearm enhanced.
