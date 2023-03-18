The Pennyrile Area Development District is looking for volunteers who would be interested in helping make the lives of some 2,761 residents in long term care facilities across its seven county region simply by spending as little as one hour a week visiting with them.
PADD will be hosting the “Be a Friendly Visitor Volunteer” training on Wednesday April 5 from 9 a.m. until noon for anyone looking to give of their time. The event will be at the PADD office located at 300 Hammond Drive in Hopkinsville. Anyone interested in being a part of the program is invited to attend.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.