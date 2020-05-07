Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Wesley D. Creamer Jr., 48, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with second degree fleeing/evading police and public intoxication.
• Kelly J. Hager, 42, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with public intoxication.
• Joseph E. Pyle, 49, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with third degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report Wednesday:
• Aaron C. Leonard, 32, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with two counts of failure to appear.
• Katelin E. Yeager, 24, of Dawson Springs was charged Sunday and Tuesday as a fugitive from Florida.
