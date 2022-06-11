On Friday, June 24, Madisonville will have a chance to experience a comedy show, something that doesn’t often happen in Hopkins County.
Local artist Kristy Catlett, whose stage comedy name is Kamillion, will be performing at the Ballard Convention Center beginning at 8 p.m.
Catlett said she is from Hopkins County and both of her parents were raised in Earlington.
“My thought was to come back to this area and bring some comedy,” she said. “There is really nothing between Evansville and Clarksville along Old 41.”
She has been away for about 18 years and has been doing comedy for the last four. Catlett thought since she has the contacts, she could bring a good comedy club to Madisonville, which is how Old 41 Entertainment began.
“To get real entertainment or to see somebody famous, you had to go somewhere like Louisville or Evansville,” said Catlett. “I want entertainment to come to us so that we don’t have to drive for hours.”
This will be the second performance for Old 41 Entertainment. Along with Kamillion, the other acts include Alex Thomas, Ray Lipowski, and Chris Thomas. Dwayne Cobb will be the night’s host.
Alex Thomas is a comedian and actor who began his career as a choreographer on “In Living Color.” Will Smith found Thomas performing in the Laugh Factory Comedy Club and hired Thomas as a writer for his sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Since then, Thomas has guest-starred on other hit sitcoms like Martin, Girlfriends, Moesha, The Parkers, and All of US.
Chris Thomas began comedy at the age of eight when he learned he could impersonate just about anybody. He has mastered over 2,000 realistic celebrity impressions, including Denzel Washington, F. Lee Bailey, Mike Tyson, and Orson Welles. He has performed with artists such as Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Prince, Luther Vandross, and Anita Barker.
Ray Lipowski started his comedy career in 2000 and described his comedy as the best of both worlds, not black, not white. In 2005, he was asked to perform at P. Diddy’s “Bad Boys of Comedy.” For the last four years, he has toured Europe performing for troops.
Dwayne Cobb is an actor and comedian who started his career in 2010 at Fed Ups Open Mic Night. He describes his act as tell it like it is humor. Cobb has a monthly Laugh Out Lounge comedy show that has been running since 2010 and is the host of the reality competition “Words.” He has worked with comedians like Jay Anthony Brown, Tracy Morgan, Rickey Smiley, Michael Colyar, Marcus Combs, and more.
The doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com and search for All-Star Comedy Jam, or reach out to Old 41 Entertainment on Facebook.
Ticket prices are set at $25 for general admission, $40 for closer stage seating, and $50 for VIP seating, which includes front row seats, meet and greets, and pictures.
