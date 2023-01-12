Due to a "procedural error", Hopkins County judge Chris Oglesby has declared a mistrial in the capital murder trial of Dennis Stone Jr.
Stone, 34 of Madisonville, is accused of killing Nichole Merrell, 30, of Madisonville and shooting the toddler she was carrying on Aug. 14, 2020 when a gunman entered the Earlington Ideal Market and opened fire. Merrill and the child were the only ones injured in the shooting. The child recovered, but Merrill succumb to her injuries.
