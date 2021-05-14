Hoping to bring back some normalcy, Steller Dance Center will be having a recital along with a spring festival from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Owner Natalia Gordon said she felt like much was taken away from the kids this past year, and hopes the festival helps push things back toward normal for the kids and their families.
“Our kids didn’t get to have anything last year, we did get to have a little something at the park, but they didn’t get to have a stage, and a lot of them didn’t get to have a costume,” she said.
Normally, the recital is at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts with a packed audience, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, they will perform for a smaller audience this time around.
“The festival is to give them a little extra to celebrate because a lot of them are still limited on what they can do at our recital this year,” said Gordon. “I wanted the kids to have something big they could look forward to on top of our performance day.”
The festival and recital will be at the Ballard Convention Center, with the recital taking place inside the building and the festival taking place on the grounds, she said.
While seats are limited for the recital, the festival is open to the public, she said.
The festival will offer inflatables, volunteers making animal balloons and carnival games like ring toss and a duck pond, said Gordon. There will also be a photo booth area set up.
“I am trying to go all out for my kids,” she said.
At 8 p.m. when all of the dancers have finished performing, Molly Garrigan Robinson will take the stage to sing, she said. This performance is open to the public.
Gordon said food trucks will be on-site, like Las Juanas Mexican Food, Family Man’s, She Brew’s It, Auntie Anne’s, Blueberry Ridge Bakery and Pop It. From 7 to 9 p.m. alcohol will be sold inside the Ballard Convention Center.
Food is not included in the ticket price, so Gordon recommends bringing cash since some of the trucks are cash only. There is also no outdoor seating so people will need to bring their own chairs.
The recital and festival will be following all COVID-19 guidelines, so anyone entering the Ballard will need to wear a mask at all times, she said. Seats will be placed six feet apart, and the dancers will only be removing their masks for the performance.
“They have to put it right back on as soon as they get done dancing,” said Gordon.
As for the festival, Gov. Andy Beshear has released new guidelines stating masks are not required at any event outside with less than 1,000 people.
“We don’t anticipate having more than 1,000 people,” said Gordon.
She said people waiting in line for food and games will need to remain six feet apart, workers will sanitize the games often and family units are encouraged to stay together.
Tickets for the recital are $10 and limited, some can still be purchased at the door, she said. Anyone who purchases a recital ticket is given access to the festival. The tickets for the festival only are $5.
