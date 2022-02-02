Although the temperature was nice Tuesday, winter weather has not disappeared as an ice storm is predicted Wednesday night and into Thursday.
Michael York, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah, said they have predicted around a tenth to a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation.
“A quarter inch is the official definition of an ice storm,” he said. “The quarter-inch line runs from Owensboro down through Madisonville, then down to Murray, Kentucky.”
The storm will start today with rainfall off and on throughout the day and continuing into late Thursday, he said. Around noon on Thursday is when the temperature will reach below freezing.
“Once it drops below freezing sometime Thursday about midday, you’ll have freezing rain and sleet from Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening,” said York.
The forecast does not call for strong winds, but with ice built up on trees and power lines, even some wind could cause power outages.
As for driving conditions, the city and county may not have time to pretreat the roads for ice because of the rain today.
By Friday afternoon as the sun comes out, roads should be clearing up and safer to drive on.
“Usually, when the sun comes out this time of year, it does at least melt ice on the pavement,” said York.
Today has a high of 55 with a low of 31, Thursday has a high of 34 with a low of 20, and Friday has a high of 31 with a low of 8 degrees.
York said the storm is still a day out with the weather is always changing, so check back in with your local weather station for updates.
