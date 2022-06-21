A traffic stop on Friday night landed two in jail after police reported locating drugs in vehicle in which they were traveling, as well as their hotel room.
Police say that approximately 9:10 p.m. on June 17, an officer noticed a vehicle known to be registered to an individual whose driving status had been suspended leave the James Madison Inn on East Center Street. Officers performed a routine traffic stop and made contact with the passengers.
According to officers, the man who owned the vehicle, Paul Morgan, 39 of Madisonville, was a passenger at the time of the stop, while Cori L. Bosworth, 36 of Nebo, was behind the wheel. Police say that she could not produce a valid driver’s license.
Due to a criminal history of drug use, police say they asked Morgan for consent to search his vehicle, but he refused, so officers retrieved the K9 unit from the police cruiser. They say the drug dog alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, so a search was conducted.
The police report states that officers located a pipe with suspected meth residue, a half smoked marijuana cigarette, a container of an unknown green substance and multiple pieces of suspected meth, which later field tested positive. Both Morgan and Bosworth read their rights and placed under arrest.
Officers say that at that time, following reading their Miranda Rights, Bosworth told police that she wanted to make a statement. Her statement was then used to obtain a search warrant for the pair’s room at the James Madison Inn, where officers say they located two meth pipes with residue, a container of synthetic marijuana and a case containing more suspected meth.
Both suspects were arrested and transported to the Hopkins County Jail.
