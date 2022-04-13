When businesses and public establishments began to reopen after the height of the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans became well-acquainted with the term “new normal.” For several churches in Dawson Springs, that phrase has an entirely new meaning following December’s EF-4 tornado — and in the midst of Holy Week, it is ever-apparent.
For the Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church, it means the four-month anticipation of returning to their beloved building at 101 E. Walnut St. has finally reached its conclusion.
“This Easter Sunday is very special in that we are planning on being back in our church building for the first time since the tornado blew her roof off and left her in shambles,” said Pastor Jeff Winfrey. “We are so excited.”
The Primitive Baptist Church has been conducting services in the auditorium of Dawson Springs Elementary School since Dec. 10.
“We realize that the church is not the building — it is the body of people banded together by their love for Jesus Christ and for each other,” Winfrey explained. “ Though our rebuild is not complete, our recently gutted building is coming back together very nicely.”
“We invite you to share this very special Easter with us,” he said. “Please join us as we worship our risen Lord and Savior this glorious Sunday morning at 10:30.”
For parishioners at Resurrection Catholic Church, their new normal continues to be in a temporary location.
“Since our church was destroyed, we have held Mass in a small shed — formerly an exercise room — in the back yard of Donnie Mills,” said church member Rhonda Mills, who is also Donnie’s wife. “Resurrection Catholic Church will be having services each night, beginning with Holy Thursday at 8 p.m., Good Friday at 8 p.m., Holy Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday morning we will have Mass at 10.”
“These will be held in our temporary chapel at 128 Hillcrest Drive,” Mills said. “Our services and our church family remain the same — only the location has changed.”
At the United Methodist Church located at 107 E. Keigan St., it isn’t a change in facilities constituting the new normal, it is coping with loss.
“We will all be in remembrance of our church members who were taken in the Dec. 10 tornado,” said member Wes Ausenbaugh. Two members of the congregation, sisters Marsha Hall and Carole Grisham, lost their lives in the tornado.
“Everyone is welcome at our Easter service,” added Ausenbaugh. “We will hold our Easter service at 11 a.m. immediately following Sunday School at 10 o’clock.”
First Baptist Church, which served as the distribution center after the tornado and accommodated relief organizations such as Samaritan’s Purse and Billy Graham Ministries at 960 Industrial Park Road, apprehension with new bouts of severe weather and hosting an interim pastor are the new normal.
“We are all a bit anxious on ‘weather aware’ days, and twice we have postponed the Awana Family Night,” said Janet Summers, a member of the church. “When there is a threat of bad weather, everyone prefers to be in their safe place.”
In the aftermath of the storm, former Pastor Trent Keeton and his family were instrumental in hosting relief efforts. However, Keeton has since moved on.
“Pastor Keeton was called to preach in Eastern Kentucky,” Summers said. “Harrell Riley with HR Ministries is filling the pulpit in April.”
“As we search for a pastor, all services and activities will continue and we invite anyone looking for a church home to join us,” she continued. “Easter service will begin Sunday at 10:30 a.m., but due to inclement weather this week, our Awana Family Night and Egg Hunt has been postponed until the 20th.”
Focusing on strength and resilience is the new normal at Landmark Apostolic Holiness Church. “I feel like this Easter will be different from the past because we have weathered a great storm--there has been so much tragedy and loss among us,” said Pastor Rusty Akers. “It has really unified us and strengthened us as a congregation.”
“Easter is a very important service at Landmark because we believe in the resurrection,” he said of the church at 590 Industrial Park Road. “Our service time is 10:30 a.m. and we will be having an Easter egg hunt for the kids following the service.”
“Everyone is welcome at Landmark,” Akers concluded.
For its inaugural observance of Easter, the Dawson Springs Revival Center located at 402 E. Arcadia Ave. has been conducting services all week and will continue to do so through Easter Sunday.
“We started commemorating Holy Week on Monday at 7 p.m. and will follow the story all the way until Sunday,” said Pastor Adam Berry. “We will be having a foot washing and communion Thursday night, communion Sunday morning, and service Sunday night at 6 p.m.”
Berry and his wife, Pastor Laura Berry, stream services live due to society’s new normal. “If people can’t come they can tune in on Facebook at Dawson Springs Revival Center and watch it live,” he explained. “On Resurrection Sunday, we will have service at 10:30 a.m. and will minister the Resurrection story.”
