Workforce Solutions at Madisonville Community College will be providing a computer-based training opportunity for employers and staff on important COVID-19 safety protocols in the workplace called Healthy at Work.
“We all have a long way to go and this is the kind of training that can help ensure we all stay safe until things open back up,” said Jay Parrent, vice-president at MCC.
He said the workforce solutions department always looks for things the community needs in terms of professional training.
The course would benefit any business or organization that works with the public in any capacity, he said. It is an online course that provides up-to-date training on COVID-19 risk factors, big ticket CDC recommendations and protective action to prevent the spread of the virus.
“I think it is a good example of how we can provide timely training to our business partners,” said Parrent. “It would be the best understanding of things we can all do to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.”
For more information or to register for the course, contact the MCC Workforce Solutions Department at 270-824-8660.
