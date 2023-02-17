Tour Dates
The Kingdom Choir American tour dates are:
Sunday, Feb. 19 Montreal, Canada at the Place des Arts — Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
Tuesday, Feb. 21 Erie, PA at the Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center
Wednesday, Feb. 22 Athens, OH at the Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium
Friday, Feb. 24 Galveston, TX at The Grand 1984
Saturday, Feb. 25 Spring, TX at The Centrum
Sunday, Feb. 26 Irving, TX at the Irving Arts Center
Tuesday, Feb. 28 Cedar Falls, IA at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center
Thursday, March 2 Eau Claire, WI at the RCU Theatre
Friday, March 3 Chicago, IL at the Harris Theater
Saturday, March 4 Chicago, IL at the Harris Theater
Sunday, March 5 Goshen, IN at Sauder Concert Hall
Tuesday, March 7 Madisonville, KY at thrrrrGlema Mahr Center for the Arts
Thursday, March 9 Kutztown, PA at the Schaeffer Auditorium
Friday, March 10 Fairfield, CT at the Kelley Theatre
Saturday, March 11 Union, NJ at Enlow Recital Hall
Sunday, March 12 Red Bank, NJ at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center for the Arts
Tuesday, March 14 Thomasville, GA at thr Thomasville Center for the Arts
Thursday, March 16 Birmingham, AL at The Library Theatre
Friday, March 17 Birmingham, AL at The Library Theatre
Saturday, March 18 Meridian, MS at The Riley Center
Monday, March 20 Gainesville, FL at the Phillips Center
Tuesday, March 21 Belle Glade, FL at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center
Thursday, March 24 Palm Desert, CA at the McCallum Theatre
Friday, March 25 San Diego, CA at the Balboa Theatre
