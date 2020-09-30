Betsy Johnson arrived at the Hopkins County Clerk’s office near closing time on Tuesday to drop off her mail-in ballot.
“Right now I’m not really sure about the mail-in ballot, that’s why I dropped it off,” she said.
Johnson was one of an estimated 2,100 that have requested a mail-in ballot in Hopkins County, and she says it is partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic and partly because she is “rebellious.”
“If you tell me I can’t do something, I will say yeah I can,” she said. “I think people need to learn that there are options. I’m a senior citizen, I have health issues and it is something that is available. I don’t want to be exposed at the polls, so it seemed like a good thing to do.”
Johnson said she has been a Democrat all of her life and actively working on campaigns since 1967 when she was just 23 years old.
She said she and her husband worked together on many campaigns in the state as well, and that being involved politically was something she had been taught to do by her family, particularly her grandfather, who would take time from farming to put out campaign signs.
“You have to do it,” Johnson said about voting. “It is your right. It is what our country is made up of.”
The deadlines for voter registration and mail-in ballot applications are Tuesday, Oct. 5 and Friday, Oct. 9 respectively.
Voters can either come into the county clerk office in person or do so online at www.govoteky.com, said Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern.
Mail-in ballot applications can also be applied for online at govoteky.com, or can be done in person at the office. The ballots also can be dropped off in person at a poll drop box
There are other opportunities to vote in person besides Nov. 3.
“We will do Saturday voting as well,” Cloern said. “It will be drive-thru voting at the county clerk’s office, and we will bring ballots to their car. It was very popular in the primary.”
There will be seven “su%ers” on Election Day, Cloern said.
“These will be the only polls open on Election Day. Any voter in any precinct of the county can go to any of these su%ers at their convenience to vote,” she said.
In addition, early voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following dates across the county:
• Oct. 13-14 — Ballard Convention Center at the Fairgrounds in Madisonville.
• Oct. 15-16 — Dawson Springs Library at 103 W. Ramsey Street in Dawson Springs.
• Oct. 19 — First Baptist Fellowship Hall at 114 E. Moss Avenue in Earlington.
• Oct. 20 — Mortons Gap City Hall at 131 Cross Street.
• Oct. 21 — Nebo Community Center at 100 S. Bernard Street in Nebo.
• Oct. 22-23 — Hanson Baptist Church Hall at 130 Sunset Road in Hanson.
• Oct. 26-27 — Nortonville City Hall at 199 S. Main Street in Nortonville.
• Oct. 28 — St. Charles Community Center at 6209 Nortonville Road.
• Oct. 29 — White Plains City Hall at 112 NE Railroad Street in White Plains.
• Oct. 30 and Nov. 2 — at Ballard Convention Center again.
Saturday drive-thru voting will be Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to noon at 24 Union Street in Madisonville.
The polling places on Tuesday, Nov. 3 will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The seven voting locations are the Archery Complex located at 3100 Grapevine Road in Madisonville; Ballard Convention Center, Dawson Springs Library, Elks Lodge located at 875 Princeton Road in Madisonville; Nortonville City Hall, Rizpah Temple located at 3300 Hanson Road in Madisonville and at the Nebo Community Center.
