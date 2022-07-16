Around 19 members of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dayton, Ohio traveled to Hopkins County this week on a mission trip.
Sally Dryer, a member of the church and mission trip leader, said they try to do a mission trip every summer, and after the December tornado, they decided to come to Hopkins County.
“We wanted to come down here and try and make a difference,” she said.
The plan was to originally volunteer to help those affected by the tornado, but when they called the Hopkins County Long-Term Recovery Group, they were asked to work on a home that was not tornado damaged. She said they really needed volunteers to do non-tornado work.
“We said that if that is what is needed, absolutely,” said Dryer. “We don’t have to do just tornado damage.”
Heath Duncan, executive director for Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region and co-chair of the Long-Term Recovery Group, said the county has had an enormous number of volunteers coming to help, and they are trying to keep them all engaged.
“One of the tricks for Habitat is that while we have two tornado houses going in Dawson Springs right now, we have volunteer groups on them already, but we have a lot of other non-tornado projects we are working on,” he said.
Out of the seven projects Habitat is working on, two are for tornado-affected families, and the other five are for families Habitat has already committed to helping.
“We have to get these projects done also because these are commitments we have to families,” said Duncan. “They were living in their own crisis before the tornado.”
He said they are working on getting their seven houses completed within the next few months, so Habitat and Long-Term Recover can start work on building 12 houses by Christmas for tornado survivors.
“We still have about 12 families living in state and FEMA trailers, and five to 10 families living at Pennyrile State Park, so if we can free up some other housing it helps tornado survivors indirectly,” said Duncan.
Dryer said they got to Hopkins County on Sunday, got settled into their living area at First Presbyterian Church in Madisonville, and started work on a Habitat home on Monday.
She said when they first started work, only the exterior walls, 2x4s, and some interior walls were in place. Their group, ranging in ages from 14 to 78, has installed all the interior walls, put OSB board along the exterior, and wrapped it. They plan to have the trusses installed before they leave to go back to Ohio today.
“We are going to leave here and have something that looks like a house,” said Dryer. “We don’t get to do this very often, so this has been a really special trip.”
She said it has been educating since they have a bunch of people who have never done a mission trip before, and no one on the trip has been this involved in the construction process, but everyone is jumping in and getting to work.
“The volunteers from habitat have been phenomenal in helping us learn,” said Dryer. “It has just been a great week.”
Along with the volunteers from Ohio, several Habitat board members Randy Workman, Sandra Aiken, and Don Fishman, along with Habitat volunteers Jim Winders and Tommy Pendley were onsite helping throughout the week.
Dryer said they were happy to partner with Habitat and that they were awesome to work with.
“We feel very privileged to have been able to construct this house to this point, and we will definitely be back next year,” said Dryer.
Duncan said Dryer and her group were fantastic to work with. They would not have made it as far on the house as they had in a week without the help of wonderful volunteers.
Duncan and Dryer both expressed excitement for the single mom of three who will be receiving the house once it is complete.
“She has been waiting a long time now,” said Duncan. “COVID slowed us down a little.”
For more information on how to volunteer with Habitat or the Long-Term Recovery Group, call 270-825-1539.
