The goal for the Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region is to eliminate substandard housing through new construction and home repairs.
With that in mind, Habitat Executive Director Heath Duncan said they partnered with the Hopkins County Home Builders Association to complete their newest construction in record time.
“Our original plan was to get it built in one week. We had some building material delays in the middle, but we still built it in six weeks — which is incredibly fast,” he said. “Usually, it is four months to build one.”
Habitat handed the keys to the house — located at 454 East Noel Avenue — to Jermonte Rushing on Friday.
“It is amazing,” he said. “My family is blessed by this project that was put together by Habitat for Humanity.”
Rushing accepted the key by himself because four of his kids were in school, while his youngest child, who was diagnosed with upper respiratory problems last week, and his wife were at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
Rushing said he is hoping his family can move in within the next few weeks after the paperwork is signed.
“Everybody has been excited for us, and everyone has been so supportive,” he said.
Duncan said while the production of Habitat houses was impacted in 2020, 2021 is looking better.
The Habitat for Humanity affiliate in Christian County and Hopkins County combined while also expanding into Webster County last year amidst the pandemic.
“There could be future expansion into other counties, so we decided this is the Pennyrile Region. It made sense,” said Duncan.
Another change for Habitat happened in July when they launched a repair program so they could address a housing repair problem in the region, he said. The plan is to build wheelchair ramps, repairing roofs and helping older folks age in place at their home by making them more accessible.
“We are looking forward to figuring out how we can do that,” said Duncan. “We have known, in Hopkins County at least, for years there has been a tremendous need for repair work, but we just haven’t had the capacity until now to help.”
The long-term goal for Habitat is to get the repair program off the ground, which can sometimes be more complicated than new constructions, he said.
Even with one house sold, Habitat still has five houses under construction right now, and is planning to start construction on five more homes within the next five months, said Duncan.
“In our comping fiscal year, we are projecting to serve 16 families — 10 of those will be new construction — and the other six will be repair,” he said.
Another goal for Habitat is to expand and put more energy into the new constructions and increase Habitat’s capacity.
Duncan said after seeing how well the partnership between Habitat and the Home Builders Association went, the two organizations are already talking about partnering on another project.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.