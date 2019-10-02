The Owensboro Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 696 Facebook page became a hotbed of disgust and ridicule on Monday in response to the private charity's posting of its 2019 consolidated tax statement.
The VFW building, located at 311 W. Veterans Blvd., was part of the 2019 Daviess County Kentucky Property Valuation Office's (PVA) valuation circuit and the veterans organization saw its property value more than triple from its $525,000 in 2015 to roughly $1.8 million this year.
Many that took to the VFW's social media page were quick to blame city and county officials as well as the PVA for the VFW's $20,434 bill with many accusing the city of trying to oust the organization to make way for continuing efforts to give downtown Owensboro a facelift, accusations that are unfounded, said Nate Pagan, Owensboro city manager.
"The part of the equation that we control has not changed," he said. "The tax payment for any property owner is the assessed value times the rate, our rates did not change from 2018. Their property value has more than tripled, and they saw that corresponding increase in their bill. This is an unintended consequence of growth and prosperity. Since I have been city manager, there have been no conversations with the VFW or the city commission about obtaining the property."
The city's unchanging .266% rate ran the VFW roughly $4,800 this year with the bulk of the total bill ($15,633) stemming from the .866 per $100 (roughly 86 cents per $100) tax rate set by Owensboro Public Schools, a .003 raise from last year. In reality, the majority of any tax bill in Daviess County comes from the schools, said PVA Rachel Pence Foster.
Despite being the seeming victims of progress, the VFW's property tax woes stem from the fact that they are, despite being a 501 (c)(3), a private and not a public charity, according to Section 170 of the Kentucky Constitution, which keeps them from being exempt from property taxes, an issue that the VFW tried to overcome, said Pence Foster.
"They filled out the application for tax-exempt status," she said. "It was denied because they didn't meet the criteria due to the fact that they are a private club. They have dues and membership. They would need to become a purely public charity. The Masonic Lodge and American Legion, for example, are private clubs and do not meet the criteria for tax exemption."
The VFW finds themselves in the same organizational quagmire that the American Legion Post 9 found themselves in 2015 when their assessments jumped from $300,000 to $560,000 forcing it to relocate from 1118 W. Veterans Blvd to their current location at the former Blind Parrot restaurant property at 736 Frederica St.
In May 2015, the Veterans Boulevard property sold for $1.95 million. The continuing hike in property values around the VFW is the major cause of the organization's property value jumping 243.7% in the past four years, Pence Foster said.
"The market around them set that value," she said. "It is determined on fair market value, essentially a selling price that a potential buyer and a potential seller can agree on. There are three approaches to determining value: market, cost and income. The market is what has set the current valuation."
Last year, through their electronic gaming, canteen and fundraisers, the VFW was able to distribute more than $20,000 to various community causes, aid that they may have to pull back on to stay in their current location said Post Commander Joey Benningfield.
"We have talked to the PVA, and we knew it was coming and we have been preparing," he said. "We are a not-for-profit; yes, we could sell that property, but we are not there for profit, we are there for combat veterans to relax and have peace of mind. It is the greatest location in town in my opinion. We do a great deal for the community, and we are involved in everything that we can be in. There are many veterans organizations that are feeling the crunch like we are."
Post-Adjutant Chuck Kucera, along with members of Kentucky's various veterans organizations, have been working closely with state legislators to change, not only the language of the state constitution, but also the language associated with public charitable organizations.
To this end, two pieces of legislation, BR (Bill Request) 127 prefiled by Rep. Kevin Bratcher and BR 247, prefiled by Rep. Matthew Koch, are making the rounds before the 2020 legislative session, Kucera said.
"BR 127 has a low probability of passing because it will require a supermajority to change the language of the state's constitution," he said. "We are really hoping that BR 247 will pass for the sake of all veterans groups statewide. This bill would allow veterans organizations statewide to receive tax-exempt status if they use 50% of their net profit on charitable causes. This bill would take the existing language and simply add two words, veterans organizations.
"We are circulating a show of support document," Kucera said. "I will hopefully be taking a mile-high stack of paper to the legislators and be able to say, 'Hey guys let's make it happen this year because taxes are killing many of these organizations.' We are hanging on by our fingernails unless we get a tax break. This is not just a veterans effort, but a community effort."
Time to applyfor 2020 hempgrowing license nears
By Douglas White
The Henderson Gleaner
HENDERSON -- Hemp is becoming a growing part of Kentucky's agriculture scene -- and it's only going to get bigger.
For example, in 2018, there were two licensed hemp growers in Henderson County. This year, there are seven licensed hemp growers in the county.
Kentucky hemp growers and processors may apply for a hemp license from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's (KDA) hemp program for 2020 beginning Nov. 15, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announced last week.
"We are constantly looking for ways to improve our hemp program," Quarles said. "We are making significant changes to the application process for the 2020 growing season to make it work better for Kentucky's growers and processors. 2019 will be a record-breaking year for Kentucky's hemp program, and we expect continued growth in 2020."
Among the major application changes in 2020:
• KDA will accept grower applications from Nov. 15, 2019, to March 15, 2020.
• KDA will accept processor/handler applications beginning on Nov. 15, 2019.
• The KDA will host an online application on its hemp webpage, kyagr.com/hemp.
• The new online application will include a mapping function.
"Kentucky continues to be the tip of the spear on restoring this crop, but I always remind folks that we are still in the infancy of the restoration. Challenges persist, ranging from federal uncertainty regarding cannabinol to banking and lending issues," Quarles said.
"Any business venture -- especially in a new industry -- carries risk, and the hemp industry is no exception. It is important that our growers and processors remain clear-eyed about the opportunities and challenges ahead of us in the years to come."
For those interested in learning more about Kentucky's hemp program, KDA will host a Kentucky Hemp Summit for growers, processors, and other interested parties on Dec. 4 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.
The 2018 Farm Bill removed industrial hemp from the federal Controlled Substances Act, gave hemp growers increased access to USDA programs, and outlined the minimum requirements a state regulatory framework must contain to earn approval by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
The federal Risk Management Agency announced in August that certain hemp growers may obtain insurance coverage under the Whole-Farm Revenue Protection Program in 2020.
For more information about KDA's hemp research pilot program, go to kyagr.com/hemp.
MAGA banner at high school game 'not meant to be a political statement,' school says
BY MIKE STUNSON
Lexington Herald-Leader
A Donald Trump-themed banner at an Anderson County High School football game Friday "stood as a negation of any political view," the Counsel for the Board of Education stated.
The school district responded Monday about the banner that has caused a debate on social media. Cheerleaders held a banner Friday that read, "Make America Great Again, Trump Those Patriots." The Anderson County football team was set to play Lincoln County High School, whose nickname is the Patriots.
The theme for the game was "America Out," where students wore patriotic colors and flew an American flag in the student section, according to the school district. Students told school officials the banner design was found on Pinterest and was intended to be a play on words matching the patriotic theme.
The school district said the banner was "not meant to be a political statement."
People commented on social media calling the banner "disrespectful and disgusting," and an "embarrassment." More than 200 people have commented on the video shared Friday night by the high school.
The Board of Education stood with the school district and student's stance.
"Read literally, the banner suggested the way to make America great again was to have the hometown team win its homecoming game, rather than having anything to do with the goings-on in Washington D.C.," the Board of Education stated. "To our knowledge, the involved students took the banner language in the spirit intended as stated above, which apparently numerous adults did not."
There will be no disciplinary action, the Board of Education stated.
However, the American Civil Liberties Union will investigate why the Trump-centered celebration occurred at the school, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader's reporting partner. The ACLU told WKYT both political sides were not represented in the celebration.
