CASA of Midwest Kentucky will be hosting a month-long virtual fundraiser starting Monday to help continue their work of advocating for abused and neglected children.
Executive Director of CASA Daphyne Maddox said fundraisers are important for non-profits because it covers what grants do not.
“It allows us to continue to represent the kids we are currently serving, but also gives us the money to serve additional children,” she said, adding that CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to advocate for abused and neglected children during a trial. The volunteer stays with the case until it is closed and the child is placed in a safe, permanent home.
According to CASA’s fundraising website, they have 33 active volunteers serving 87 children in Hopkins, Henderson, Crittenden, Muhlenberg, Union and Webster counties.
Maddox said CASA normally will do a No-Show Ball, where people buy tickets and not show up to a one-day event, but with COVID-19, they decided to change the fundraiser.
“Even though we had a no-show event, we felt like doing a month of giving, where we do more of a peer-to-peer fundraising campaign online instead of trying to sell individual tickets,” she said.
The fundraising goal is $7,500, which is the bare minimum CASA needs to raise to cover expenses, said Maddox.
“We would love to exceed that goal,” she said. “The more money we raise, the more we can do to serve children.”
Each board member is creating a peer-to-peer fundraiser through the website, said Maddox. Any donation made to a board member will be counted toward the overall fundraiser.
“People can choose if they want to donate to a specific person or if they want to donate to the overall CASA fundraiser,” she said, adding that by the weekend, there should be 14 individual peer-to-peer fundraisers up through CASA’s overall fundraiser, with each one having a goal of $500. “In the past, each board member has gone well over their goal, so we would love to see that number keep going up.”
Maddox said all donations raised go directly to support the volunteers as they continue to advocate for children and families.
The website shows the different donation levels so people can know what their money is going toward, Maddox said.
Payments buy different things such as $20 that pays for a volunteer training manual to $25 that pays for one week of advocacy for a child. Three months of supervision from a CASA volunteer is $250 and one year of advocacy for a child is $1,200.
If people can’t donate money, Maddox said they can donate their time by becoming a CASA volunteer.
“People can give in multiple ways,” she said.
Training for CASA volunteers happens every couple of months, and there is a CASA 101 information session at noon and 4 p.m. on Monday.
“They just need to contact us for the link to zoom so that they can attend that info session if they are interested,” said Maddox.
CASA’s One Month of Virtual Giving ends on Wednesday, March 31. To donate to the fundraiser, visit https://www.betterunite.com/casaof midwestkentuckyinc- casasonemonthof virtualgivingmarch2021.
To learn more about becoming a volunteer or to sign up for the CASA 101 information session, call 270-245-5112, or email dmaddox@midwest casa.org. CASA can also be found on Facebook at CASA of Midwest Kentucky, Inc.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.