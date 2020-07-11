The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
William H. Hamilton Jr., 45, Madisonville, was arrested Thursday and charged with the violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order.
Jacob S. Taylor, 31, Madisonville, was arrested Thursday and charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process, second-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, minor injury) and second-degree unlawful imprisonment on a Hopkins County warrant.
Matthew T. Bullock, 27, Owensboro, was arrested Thursday and charged with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
Kevin L. Offutt, 41, Madisonville, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree forgery on a Hopkins County warrant.
Gregory A. Ezell, 33, Paducah, was arrested Thursday and charged with failure to appear on a Caldwell County warrant.
Christopher A. Alfred, 26, Madisonville, was arrested Thursday and charged with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
Keenan L. Forbes, 58, Madisonville, was arrested Thursday and charged with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
Rodger J. Gray, 53, Madisonville, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order on Hopkins County warrants.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following reports on Friday:
Julian T. Oglesby, 19, Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree fleeing or evading police, disregarding stop sign, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia,
Danielle R. Littlepage, 37, Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with public intoxication of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal trespassing.
William T. Byarly, 29, Dawson Springs, was charged Wednesday with third-degree criminal mischief, illegal possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also, he was charged with speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit, reckless driving, failure of nonowner operator to maintain required insurance, first-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, disregarding stop sign, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and second-degree fleeing or evading police.
Samuel C. Holeman, 26, Nebo, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree criminal trespassing and also failure to appear on a Hopkins County bench warrant.
Tresteven D. Moss, 25, Evansville, Ind., was arrested Wednesday and charged with license to be in possession, possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon, and also failure to appear on a Christian County warrant.
Summer D. Clark, 35, Madisonville, was charged Thursday with fugitive from another state and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked driver’s license.
Jeramey H. Bourland, 36, Dawson Springs, was charged Thursday with contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order on a Hopkins County warrant.
