The Hopkins County Cooperative Extension office is getting closer to moving into a new building.
In December 2022, the extension office held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of their new office in Mahr Park Arboretum. Josh Wright was chosen as the project architect, and Lanham Brothers out of Owensboro was chosen as the construction company.
Wright said there have been some delays with the site, but those have been due to unforeseen circumstances.
“We have a good foundation to build on. It has taken us a little longer to get there than we wanted, but we are there,” he said.
By next month, footings should be in the ground and some concrete slabs may be poured.
“Things will start to go kind of quick once we have the footings in and concrete slab poured,” said Wright.
Jay Stone, the agricultural extension agent, said one of the things going on at the site this week was preparing rebar for the laying of the concrete slabs.
“They have to have all their rebar ready for when they pour concrete, so they are going ahead and getting that prepped, so it will all be done and ready to go,” he said. “They don’t want a delay between digging holes and pouring concrete.”
Wright said the goal for the completed building is to match the Danny Peyton Outdoor Educational Building right next to the property. Lanham Brothers were the contractors for the Danny Peyton Building, so they are working on using or getting similar materials.
Wright said the contractors and several of the extension office agents looked at some brick samples from Lee Brick and Block out of Hopkinsville to match the brick of the educational building.
“I promise you, the brick we have is the exact same brick,” he said. “There is just a very small bit of variation.”
Another similarity to the Danny Peyton building is that the extension office will be a wooden-framed building with some steel frame components.
Wright expects the project to take a year, so the extension agents may have a new building to move into by next summer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.