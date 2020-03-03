Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Bobby E. Arnett, 39, of Madisonville was charged Friday with two counts of contempt of court.
• Lydia M. Clauss-Reynolds, 41, of Madisonville was charged Friday with four counts of theft by deception/cold checks.
• Ronald D. Cooper Jr., 39, of Madisonville was charged Friday with third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree fleeing/evading police and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Vance M. Flener, 21, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault and second-degree strangulation.
• Annissia L. Jackson, 34, of Louisville was charged Friday with operating on a suspended/revoked license and failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Frank N. Maerz, 33, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with second-degree strangulation.
• Domenic D.L. Morse, 27, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with two counts of failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Larry N. Pierce II, 33, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with two counts of contempt of court in Hopkins County.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Monday:
• Claude R. Brown, 50, of Passaic, New Jersey, was charged Saturday with first-degree bail jumping and failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Candace G. Conrad, 24, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with public intoxication and failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Ladonna M. Ellis, 30, of Slaughters was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting in Hopkins County, theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting in Daviess County, first-degree criminal trespassing and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Nichole D. Franklin, 38, of Nortonville was charged Sunday with second-degree fleeing/evading police, no registration plates and failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Emily N. Johnson, 36, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with operating a vehicle under the influence and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Gevin P. Lemons, 27, of Nortonville was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and contempt of court.
• Connie A. Love, 53, of Mortons Gap was charged Thursday with two counts of contempt of court, failure to appear in Hopkins County and a parole violation.
• Tony C. Miles, 26, of Earlington was charged Sunday with contempt of court.
• Seth D. Sisk, 24, of Dawson Springs was charged Thursday with fourth-degree assault.
Kentucky State Police
The Kentucky State Police released the following report Monday:
• Timothy B. Starks, 38, of Earlington was charged Saturday with first degree possession of a controlled substance, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, careless driving and operating a vehicle under the influence.
