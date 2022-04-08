Local resident Amy Sherman and a group of friends will be hosting a community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday at Mahr Park Arboretum.
The egg hunt will begin at 11 a.m. and is for children ages 11 and under.
Sherman got the idea to have an egg hunt after her Trunk-or-Treat events in 2020 and 2021 drew large crowds.
Being in a pandemic made life irregular for everyone, and Sherman wanted to offer some normalcy to children.
She said that while a lot of work went into planning the egg hunt, she loves to give back.
“Giving back to my community is what I love, and I have fun while doing it,” said Sherman. “I am very proud of the response from my town, and I look forward to many more events like this.”
The egg hunt will have music, prizes, and 10,000 candy-filled eggs for children to hunt. The event is free and open to the public.
