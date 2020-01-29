The Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair wasn’t simply fair last year. It was award-winning.
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has named it the “most progressive fair in Kentucky.” The award was presented at a state convention in Louisville earlier this month.
“It was amazing,” said Dana Brown, executive director of the Ballard Convention Center.
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture website indicates the award is determined based on the number of entries in livestock, horses and the floral hall, as well as total attendance.
“It’s based on the percentage increase from last year,” Fair Board member Brian Jones said Tuesday.
Hopkins County won even though the overall attendance at the fair dropped a bit. Treasurer Alan Lutz estimated in August that about 12,000 people visited the fairgrounds.
The Fair Board received a giant trophy which Muhlenberg County won for its 2018 fair. It will be turned over to the 2020 winner.
The Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair also was named runner-up for the best website. And Fair Vice President Bruce Jones received the L. Doc Cassidy Award for individual work. He served as state president of the Kentucky Association of Fairs and Horse Shows in 2017.
“It’s like a lifetime achievement award,” son Brian said.
Brown said Tuesday that the 2020 fair will be one week later than last year. It’s scheduled from Tuesday, July 28, to Saturday, Aug. 1, the last full week before Hopkins County Schools begin a new term. Jones said that the change was based on carnival availability.
Jones also dropped a hint that this summer fair’s could be big and loud.
“There are rumors of a night of monster trucks,” he said — adding that it’s not confirmed yet.
