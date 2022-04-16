The goal of the Hopkins County Gifted and Talented Services is to help students blossom and grow into their gifts.
Kathy Carver, the middle and high school GT Resource consultant, said throughout the program the kids’ sprout wings and grow in confidence.
“We watch them go on to do great things,” she said.
The Hopkins County Gifted and Talented Services work to identify and provide educational services to a percentage of the student population whose abilities and talents are believed to be significantly more advanced than those of their peer group.
Carver said they take into consideration students who may be underachieving, students with disabilities, and students from diverse and disadvantaged backgrounds.
Lindsay Arnett, the elementary GT consultant, said some students in the program are twice-exceptional. Students with disabilities who are gifted in other areas.
There are different areas a student could be considered gifted in like intellectual ability, academic aptitude, creative and divergent thinking, leadership, and visual/performing arts.
Carver said a student can be identified as gifted in one or more areas. There are criteria for each area. For a student to be identified as gifted or talented, there have to be three or more pieces of evidence proving it.
“Like a teacher recommendation, a checklist, or a score on a nationally known test,” she said.
Arnett said when it gets into the non-academics, like creativity, leadership, visual and performing arts, where there are no specific tests, the evidence takes a different route.
“Do they take lessons? Are they advanced? Have they won talent shows, art shows, or art exhibits? Have they received musical honors for different things that show they are consistently performing above what the norm is for their peer group?” she said.
As for leadership, Carver said if a student shows leadership in the classroom, in the school, or in their community that would count as evidence.
“The identification process is thorough and long, and sometimes people want it to be quick,” she said. “It develops patterns over years.”
Each school has an identification committee where the evidence is presented, and they decide whether the student will be part of the GT program.
Arnett said students can start formally being identified as gifted or talented starting in the fourth grade. Before that, the kindergarten through third graders have the Primary Talent Pool, which is an informal process where students are nominated by their classroom teachers for excelling.
“A student can be identified at any point in time once they meet the criteria,” she said.
Once a student is identified, then the GT services are offered. Carver said they have a vast array of ways to help the students. They will talk to the teachers to see how they can vary their lesson plan to challenge the gifted student. They also have extra services like the Super Saturday events, the district talent show, and some field trips.
“We have taken some field trips this year to a high school leadership conference and an idea festival,” said Carver. “We have a middle school GT science coding workshop coming up.”
Arnett said there are different activities that the GT sponsors as a way to identify gifted and talented students, like the PressPoint Journal of Creativity, talent shows, and art exhibits.
“We work with a lot of different programs in other departments and a lot of community things to find our gifted students that especially aren’t academics,” she said.
She said each school has a Gifted and Talented Coordinator that acts as a liaison at the school to help facilitate services.
Carver and Arnett said a lot of their students have gone on to participate in programs like the Governor’s School for the Arts, the Governor’s Scholar Program, the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs, and have had a chance to attend Gatton Academy on Western Kentucky Universities campus.
It is interesting watching a student develop into themselves and gain confidence, said Carver. Some students may follow their gifted area through elementary and middle school, but in high school, they may choose a different path because that is what they want to study in college.
“That is a challenge because they don’t want to grow their talent,” said Carver.
Others find comfort in their gift once they know what it is.
“When you identify a kid in leadership, they will blossom and will take charge where they didn’t have that confidence before,” said Carver.
