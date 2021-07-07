Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday:
Amber Upton, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Matthew Haynes, 22, of Nortonville, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Paris Phipps, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with first-degree criminal trespass.
Dylan McGregor, 24, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Recil Morris, 31, of Paducah, was charged Monday with improper display of registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, illegal possession of legendary drugs and two counts of failure to appear.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Jason Gossett, 42, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with public intoxication.
Stephen Faughender, 30, of Dawson Springs, was charged Friday with second-degree disorderly conduct.
William Jackson, 45, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with second-degree disorderly conduct.
Latonia Boyd, 52, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was charged Saturday with non-payment of court costs.
Jason Mefford, 49, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Tamara Nelson, 33, of Hensley, Arkansas, was charged Monday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Miranda Jackson, 47, of Dawson Springs, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
Ashley Thomas, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with failure to appear and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Randle Johnson, 54, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with driving on a DUI suspended license.
