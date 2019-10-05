Baptist Health Madisonville receives KAHQ award

Baptist Health Madisonville has been named the recipient of the 2019 Kentucky Association for Healthcare Quality (KAHQ) Team Award for a recent collaboration with Madisonville Community College.
The Patient Experience Simulation Lab Team won this award for showing active participation in the creation and implementation of an individual performance improvement project, program, or initiative from its inception to completion. The project demonstrated the improvement of an organization's performance and had a direct effect on the quality of healthcare for a defined group of patients or population.
"It is vital for each staff member to understand the role that they play in impacting the patient experience in every area of the hospital," said Beth Brown, BSN, RN, CPXP, who serves as the Patient Experience Coordinator for Baptist Health Madisonville. "These simulation labs have allowed us to work with multiple disciplines to establish best practices for their departments."
The Madisonville Community College Interprofessional Simulation Program has received provisional accreditation from the Society for Simulation in Healthcare. The team consists of Brown, Loretta Elder DNP, RN, CNE, CHSE, Professor of Nursing at Madisonville Community College, and Shannon Allen MSN, RN, CHSE, the Director of Simulation at Madisonville Community College.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.