The African American Coalition of Hopkins County hosted its first Hopkins County Juneteenth Festival at Dr. Festus Claybon Park in Madisonville over the weekend, offering food, games and entertainment for all.
“Starting an annual Juneteenth Festival celebration has been on the AAC’s radar since it was first declared a federal holiday last year,” said coalition president Bill McReynolds. “There’s a gallop poll that came out recently that says 60% of Americans had no idea of what Juneteenth is, or why we even have a Juneteenth holiday. We hope to change the narrative on that and help educate, empower, and inspire others.”
He and the coalition hope to make the festival a yearly event, hopefully including a Juneteenth basketball tournament as part of the offerings.
