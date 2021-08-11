To help local craftsman sell their wares, an Arts and Crafts Fair will be held at the Ballard Convention Center on Saturday.
Event organizer Beth Simon said the fair is a chance for people to also get some early Christmas shopping done.
“You can buy something special that they are not going to find in a store that is handmade with love and one of a kind,” she said. “It gives the people here in this community — who have sat inside for the last year and a half crafting and making things — it gives them an opportunity to share their craftsmanship.”
Simon said she noticed there were not many craft fairs in Madisonville so several months ago she decided to put together a Facebook group called Madisonville Arts and Crafts Faire. When she realized the popularity of the group, she decided to put together a small event.
“It was so successful that we thought we should do it again in the summer,” she said.
She and several members of the group went to the Ballard Center to ask about holding the event inside the building, and they were able to find a date that worked, said Simon.
The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and includes all homemade items such as dresses, candles, t-shirts, key chains, woodworking, soap, signs and resin items.
The hours are a little later in the day to accommodate anyone who might have to work, giving them a chance to stop by afterwards.
As for payment options, she said there is a mix of electronic payment and cash only. At last count on Monday, Simon said about 35 vendors were participating, and there were still vendor openings available.
“As long as we have an opening available, I am happy if somebody makes something and they would like to join us,” she said.
The fair will be taking precautions against COVID-19, said Simon.
To learn more or to inquire about becoming a vendor, you can visit the Madisonville Arts and Crafts Faire Facebook page.
