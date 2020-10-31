While cost has proven to be a factor for some adults in the commonwealth choosing against seeking their GEDs, in Hopkins County money is not an issue.
For as long as Angela Carter can remember, Madisonville Community College has paid 100% of the GED test fees for residents in Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties. Carter, who serves as director of Adult Education for ACE2 at MCC said she just wished more people took advantage of the opportunity.
Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced Thursday new virtual opportunities for the free GED program. Carter said the announcement does not affect ACE2.
“We are very fortunate that we have an institution like Madisonville Community College that backs us and supports our students and our community and is able to offer something like this for our community,” said Carter. “Other areas are not as fortunate.”
The college has an endowment fund set aside and earmarked for the GED program, she said. There is no cap on it so they can pay for as many students who want to get their GED.
Students who try for the GED can pay up to $144 — including the practice test and all four sections of the GED test. If a student does not pass it on their first try, each test after is $10 more.
“What we are able to give to our students is pretty significant with at least $144 savings,” said Carter. “They can take the test as many times as needed.”
Carter’s staff will pull the scores report and sit down with students to determine what sections they struggled with before having the student run through some remedial practice to brush up, she said.
“We have instructors here at the college in the adult education department that work very closely with our GED students,” said Carter.
The college will pay not only for the first attempt, but for every attempt after. If a student is unsuccessful after the third attempt, they will have to wait 60 days between each attempt from that point forward.
“Typically, what we see though is if a student is unsuccessful the first time, it is rare they are unsuccessful that second or third time,” said Carter.
All students will get an individualized plan to help them achieve a GED. With COVID-19, Carter said, they understand that their students have lives, children and jobs they may be working around, so they try to accommodate those situations as best they can.
“We are not a one size fits all, there is no cookie cutter way to get a GED,” said Carter.
The practice tests and GED tests are computer based and have to be taken online. Carter said once a student enrolls to take the GED test, the instructors will create an account for them using their vouchers, and send the students the information.
Carter said students can sign in online to learn during their lunch break at work, while they are at home taking care of their children or they can come onto campus for in-person instruction. She recommends that all the students ready to take the GED test do so on campus in case there are technical issues.
The time it takes for students to complete their GED depends on the students themselves, she said.
“It really depends on other factors, how much time they have to dedicate to their instruction and what their commitment level is.” said Carter.
Most jobs in the area require some sort of degree or diploma, especially for advancement, she said. On average, an individual with a high school diploma or GED can earn about $9,600 more each year than someone without.
This year, with the help of some grant money, the department was able to purchase 40 laptops that students can check out for 14 days at a time to help them work on their GED if they do not have the technology available at home.
To enroll for the GED test, call 270-824-1818 or email angela.carter@kctcs.edu. Due to COVID-19, they ask all interested parties to schedule a time to come in. They are flexible with meeting times as most of their students are non-traditional.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.