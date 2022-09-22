Although autumn is upon us, you can still count on the Farmers Market in Dawson Springs for several more weeks.
“I’ll be here until the first good frost,” said Mike Boaz of Bo’s Family Produce. Boaz consistently offers vegetables, eggs, jams and jellies, and garden veggies his wife has canned.
Bobby Scott will continue to offer melons, vegetables, jams and jellies, and corn, but with fall approaching, has transitioned to the crops that fall brings — pumpkins, gourds and mums. “I’ll have peaches and cream corn for about two more weeks,” said Scott. “I’ll have mums in five different colors until Thanksgiving--$11, which is the cheapest around.”
Patrons can also expect to see crafters Sharon Garrett and Patricia Grayson as long as the weather is mild enough to remain outside. Vendors selling goods at the market purchase a license from the city which is valid “through Dec. 31,” according to Grayson.
“We have fall and everyday decor for sale right now, but we’ll be offering Christmas decor soon for the holiday season,” said Garrett.
The Farmers Market is located downtown on the square in Dawson Springs on Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Until winter sets in, and then “they’ll be back next year when their gardens start producing,” said Magistrate Charlie Beshears.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.