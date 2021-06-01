A Madisonville woman was charged Sunday afternoon after reportedly firing a shot outside the Burkes Outlet store in Parkway Plaza Mall.
Candis Doss, 37, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment following a verbal altercation with another customer, say police.
Around 1:45 p.m. Madisonville Police Department officers responded to the department store after a report of shots fired. Once on the scene, police determined a verbal altercation between two individuals happened within the store.
During the argument, police say Doss produced a handgun and was waving it around the store. According to reports, as she exited the store she fired one round in an unknown direction, according to police.
There were no reports of injury or property damage.
Doss was later released Sunday night around 11 p.m. on a $1,000 cash bond. A court date has been set for 9 a.m. Monday, June 28.
A Burkes’ manager posted on social media Sunday about the incident.
“A huge shout out to my team ... they handled themselves professionally and urgently in order to get the police there and all customers evacuated out the correct door away from where the incident was occurring,” said manager Clarissa Summers.
Summers went on to say that her staff was “shaken to the core” but that everyone is OK and the business was back open after a brief shutdown.
