Attorney clashes with judge over defendant's health report

Tempers flared in a Hopkins County courtroom Friday when a defense attorney suggested Madisonville Police Tased a mentally ill man during an arrest.
Judge David Massamore clashed with attorney Pat Day during a preliminary hearing for Tyrone Purce, 48, of Nortonville. Purce was arrested Monday, July 1, after he reportedly screamed and struck a counter at a Hanson truck stop, before driving erratically as he left the business, according to a police report.
Madisonville Police officer Frances Duncan testified Purce continuously shouted and kicked at officers while he was being arrested. Duncan said Purce's ankles had to be shackled after he was put in a police vehicle so he wouldn't kick out the windows.
Duncan said the violent motions led to police using a Taser and pepper spray. She said they continued after Purce was taken to the Hopkins County Jail, then a hospital where he was sedated.
Duncan said based on her experience, Purce showed signs of a drug overdose. But Day challenged the officer on whether
See Attorney/Page A3
she recognized signs of mental illness in Purce. And when Day presented a hospital report listing Purce's condition, an exchange between Day and Massamore followed.
Day said the medical report shows Purce tested negative for two potentially addictive drugs. Massamore immediately disagreed. "It says he tested positive," he said while holding up the report.
That led to a short debate about the wording on the report. It ended with Massamore saying the complaint was "evidentiary" and outside the scope of a preliminary hearing.
Moments later, Massamore ruled that enough evidence exists for Purce's case to go before a grand jury. Then the judge told Duncan that she seemed to do nothing improper, based on her training.
Day objected, accusing Massamore of improper comments.
"Your words are influencing the case," she said loudly.
"This is my courtroom," Massamore replied loudly, "and I will say what I want. If you want to file an ethics violation, go ahead."
Purce is free on his own recognizance. He's been charged with third-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct and drunken driving.
In other Hopkins County Court news Friday:
• arraignments for several suspects in an alleged drug ring were postponed. Massamore said since there are at least eight suspects, a separate attorney must be found for each one in case they challenge each other at trial.
• accused rapist Efren Sanchez, 31, waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Massamore said an unlawful transaction with a minor charge has been dropped, while Sanchez remains held on charges of rape, sodomy and use of a minor in a sex performance.
• Court Clerk Tanya Bowman confirmed Caleb Cobb, 25, and Hannah Harrell, 21, pleaded not guilty Thursday to a seven-count felony child abuse indictment. They will have a pre-trial review on Monday, Nov. 25.
• Bowman also said Danny Massey, 48, and son Dustin Massey, 22, of White Plains pleaded not guilty Thursday to kidnapping indictments. The father will have a review of his $50,000 bond on Monday, Oct. 7.
