Back in Time

Though this photo was taken only 10 years ago, we felt it appropriate for the "Back in Time" piece due to the fact that this graduating class from Madisonville High School celebrated its 70th class reunion in 2019. This photo from 2009 shows the 1949 class at their 60th reunion. Pictured are, front row, left to right, Peggy (Hawkins) Troop, Joanna (Egbert) Steele, Peggy (Nichols) Udouj, Mary Hart Finley, Ruth Carr Williams, and Dorothy (Davis) Graham. Second row, left to right, includes Laura (tooms) McGrew, Barbara (Preston) Swain, Marolyn (Underwood) Shelton, Weezie (Edwards) Boggess, Mary Ann (Kleckner) Orange and John Scott. Third row: Martha (Rodgers) Brown, Glen Siria, Marvin Hicks and Phyllis (Laffoon) Knight. Fourth row: Freeman Adams, Bill Cartwright, Richard Clement, Carolyn (Underwood) Shafer, Buddy Gill, Barbara (Kington) Baldwin and Bobby Lantaff. Back row: Rumsey Graham, Doug Cates, Ches Riddle and Frank Ramsey. Some of these classmates have passed away since this photo was taken.

Back in Time

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.