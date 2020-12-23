The Hopkins County Health Department received 800 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and plan to begin vaccinations today.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said she had received tiers of who to vaccinate first, much like with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that was delivered last week to Baptist Health Madisonville.
“The health department is responsible for doing tier 1A,” said Beach. “We did receive our vaccine, and we received our protocol today. Our next group to start with will be non-hospital based health care workers.”
That group includes dental medical staff, optometry medical staff, physical therapy medical staff, urgent care medical staff, the Federally Qualified Health Center medical staff and anyone who is home health and anyone who is in medical practice not associated with the hospital or a large corporate health system, according to Beach.
“We will also be vaccinating first responders, the ones who are full-time, and those that provide direct contact with the public such as firefighters, police officers and emergency management,” said Beach. “We will also vaccinate those who are doing testing and vaccinations such as the health department and the community college nursing professors who are going to help us with vaccinations.”
Beach said after the medical groups are done, the vaccinations will begin with the office staff at these establishments that have significant contact with the public.
“Our next section after that will be the school teachers and staff,” said Beach.
Beach said there are advantages for the health department to use the Moderna vaccine instead of the Pfizer vaccine that Beach said is being used still by Baptist Health Madisonville and the nursing homes via CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens.
“The advantage for us is that the hospital has an ultra cold freezer and Pfizer has to be in that,” said Beach. “Moderna can be in a regular freezer and a regular refrigerator for up to 30 days. We are glad we got that or we would have to be storing ours at the hospital. Both of the vaccines work alike. They are messenger RNAs.”
Beach said the vaccination process would take time to get done and encouraged people to be patient.
“We are going to contact the groups, they do not need to contact us, that just takes up time,” said Beach. “I have talked with the mayor and county judge-executive about their staff that falls into this criteria. We will be contacting them in the next couple of days either Wednesday or next Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday to get them set up and working on that. We have a big list to go down, but we will get to everybody.”
Beach said the first full week of vaccinations will be the week of Jan. 4, 2021.
“We are not going to let days go by where we are not vaccinating,” said Beach.
Beach said she has already ordered more Moderna doses, and said that she has enough Moderna to vaccinate the Tier 1A groups.
On Tuesday, the department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the county bringing the total number of active cases to 731. No new deaths were reported as of Tuesday’s press time, leaving the total at 93.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.