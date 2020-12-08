Spencer Brewer believes in giving back to his community.
As a member of the Owensboro Sons of the American Revolution, Brewer — along with his wife, Linda — has worked to repair and restore the Veterans Memorial flag display at Calvary Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington.
“We are involved in doing community service for different towns and cities,” said Spencer.
The Brewers took the poles down, painted them from top to bottom, replaced the flags, added new ropes and snaps, cleaned the existing monuments and put flowers around the base of the flag poles to help spruce things up.
The couple could be found working on the flag poles virtually every day for about a week in September, Brewer said.
“We were out here every day, but we didn’t work all day,” said Brewer. “When we got tired, we went inside.”
Ann Gipson, a member of the Earlington City Council, said the memorial flags had been looking bad awhile. She and Earlington Mayor Philip Hunt said the city was glad to have the Brewers work on the improvements to the cemetery.
“It looks so much better than it did before,”
Hunt said.
Hunt said he had plans to continue improving the landscaping of the memorial to make it even more inviting and to keep honoring those who served.
