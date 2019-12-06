When a piece of music is studied and performed year after year for over 300 years, there has to be something special about it.
For 58 years, the Madisonville Community Chorus has performed George Frideric Handel's "Messiah." Since 1971, tenor Michael Hofmann has enjoyed singing the piece each year.
"It never gets old," he said. "It's a classic. You can find something new in the music every time you perform -- it's timeless."
Having been involved with the community chorus since 2002, Dr. Sara Adams is in her second year as the chorus director. She said
that the musically "Messiah" is a magnificent piece.
"It's just a perfect piece of music that has memorable melodies and shows off the voice," she said. "More importantly, it shows off the text from both the Old and New Testaments. For a lot of people, coming to see "Messiah" on the first weekend of December is the beginning of the Christmas season for them."
The chorus is a multigenerational ensemble that has people who have performed for nearly all 58 performances. And one, in her second year, Hopkins County Central High School junior Marrisa Todd.
"It's really fun," said the 16-year-old Todd. "I like it because I'm telling the story of the birth of Christ through my solo."
Each November the chorus begins preparations for its annual production.
"It's neat that we can come together for the month of November," said Adams. "We only start practicing in November on Thursday nights. We put together about an hour and a half of "Messiah."
Handel's "Messiah" runs three hours in its full length, but the community chorus cuts the run time to focus on the whole of the first part.
"We perform all of the first part, which is a Christmas portion that prophesizes the birth of the Messiah," Adams said. "Then we do some choruses from the second part, which is more about the Easter portion and the resurrection portion. We always close with the Hallelujah Chorus."
As the tradition continues, Hofmann said they are always looking for people interested in joining the chorus.
"We are always encouraging high schoolers and anybody in the community that wants to learn the piece to join us," he said. "Anybody interested in joining, come and try it out. You don't have to audition. The piece is not easy, it's a rather difficult piece to perform, but as a newcomer, you can't expect yourself to be able to know every note by the time you get ready to perform. As you keep rehearsing year after year, you pick more and more of it up. It's a piece that can last you a lifetime if you allow it to."
The Madisonville Community Chorus performs Handel's "Messiah" at First Presbyterian Church in Madisonville at 6 p.m. Sunday. Glenna Metcalfe accompanies the chorus on the organ. The event is free and open to the public.
"We want people who have not experienced Handel's "Messiah" and those that come every year to listen to the text and start their Christmas season with us," said Adams. "I love that Madisonville, this small, little town values arts and culture."
