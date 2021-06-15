Madisonville Poilice Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Misty Brunson, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with failure to appear, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Bradley Duvall, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and prescription containing substance not in proper container.
Ivy Sharp, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Angela Nance, 47, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence.
Emily Cox, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with public intoxication.
Michael Stokes, 43, of Nortonville, was charged Saturday with no tail lamps, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, first-degree fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, no motorcycle operator’s license and failure to produce insurance card.
Nicole Mitchell, 28, of Dawson Springs, was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary and resisting arrest.
Gordon Williams, 40, of Dawson Springs, was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary and resisting arrest.
Anthony Goodrich, 39, of Marathon, Florida, was charged Sunday with second-degree disorderly conduct.
Kimberly Weldon, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with no brake lights, failure to or improper signal, careless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, second-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
