Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Steven Jones, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with unlawful transaction with a minor — illegal sexual act under 16 years of age, possession or viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor and prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure minor regarding sexual offenses.
William Davis, 41, of Hopkinsville, was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property under $10,000 and served a warrant for fugitive from another state.
Krista Bucello, 25, of Blakeslee, Pennsylvania, was charged Thursday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Tanna Dunlap, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with second-degree robbery and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Dunlap also was served a warrant for probation violation.
Vincent Bucello, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with second-degree wanton endangerment and fugitive from another state.
