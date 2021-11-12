There will be a WATCH Communications community open house event, Wednesday, November 17, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Mahr Park Event Barn A location. The event is free to the community, with the aim of educating residents about the company and the services it has to offer.
WATCH Communications took over the ConnectGRADD initiative from Q-Wireless in 2020. That program, which started in 2007, is an effort by the Green River Area Development District (GRADD) to provide access to high speed internet in areas not serviced by other providers.
If the last year has proven anything, its that internet access is a much needed commodity, especially when most of last year, local youngsters were forced to attend classes online.
ConnectGRADD/WATCH has been working to expand wireless coverage across Hopkins County for the last year with the assistance of a grant acquired by the Hopkins County Fiscal Court. Officials hope this is a means of providing a solution to those residents in areas that don’t currently have fast and reliable internet access.
Founded in 1991, WATCH Communications is a wireless communications company that specializes in wireless broadband internet, fiber internet and TV and phone services to businesses and residences in the rural Midwest. The event will cover all of the different package options, programs to manage your bill, how WATCH is expanding in the Madisonville area, and other services that are available such as TV, phone, internet, security systems and more.
WATCH is hiring. If you are looking for a job, there will be a booth on-site where you can fill out an application for one of the many available open positions. Food and drink will be provided and door prizes will be given away throughout the evening.
For more information on WATCH and to check for availability in your area, visit : watchcomm.net/.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.