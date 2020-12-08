A Madisonville man remains in jail after allegedly attempting to kill his mother early Sunday morning.
Nathaniel Spears, 31, was charged with attempted murder and second-degree strangulation after Madisonville Police Department officers responded to a call around 2:07 a.m. at 976 Mae Von Drive for a medical emergency.
Officers located a woman, Jacqueline Spears, who said that her son had entered her bedroom, got on top of her and struck her in the head and face several times. Jacqueline also told officers that Nathaniel had a knife, according to police reports.
Jacqueline told officers that Nathaniel lost control of the knife and began to strangle her until it became hard to breathe. The police report indicate she fought her son off of her before running across the street to a neighbor’s home to get help.
Officers said Nathaniel admitted to police that he assaulted his mother.
“(Nathaniel) advised he planned to kill the victim and had been thinking about it for a couple of weeks,” according to the police report. “When asked why, he advised he felt the victim had control issues and also she had ruined a relationship from two years ago.”
Nathaniel also told officers he “felt more remorse that he was caught than that he injured his mother,” according to the report.
Officers noted multiple scratches on Nathaniel’s arms, which they said indicated defensive wounds.
In the police report, officers indicated Jacqueline’s left eye was “extremely swollen and she was complaining of pain to her left hand.”
Madisonville Police Department Major Andy Rush said Nathaniel was previously charged with terroristic threatening on July 9, 2019.
“Evidently, he lived out on Government Bend Road on the Hopkins County side of Providence,” said Rush of the previous investigation. “He was sending messages and making threats to somebody in Princeton. I do not see any complaints that have to do with anything that have to do with his mom or anything like that.”
Rush said the sheriff’s office also responded to Sunday’s 911 call.
Nathaniel Spears remains lodged at the Hopkins County Jail on a $20,000 cash bail bond as of Monday afternoon, according to the Hopkins County Jail website.
