During Monday’s City Council meeting, there was much discussion around new businesses coming to town, current city projects and the completion of each project. Highly anticipated were the updates at Mahr Park and the Event Center Barn B. The new barn will be available for public use Monday through Thursday, with additional work space and picnic areas. On the weekends, the space will be available to reserve for work functions, reunions, parties, weddings and more.
Completion of Event Barn B, the pollinator garden, new maintenance facility and nature play area are all underway. Over 300 native plants were installed last week around the children’s nature play area.
“We had Central FFA Assistance to help care for the plants before they were ready for the ground. Thirty people helped plant them. It was a very exciting time to be involved,” Ashton Robinson, Mahr Park Arboretum Director. “All of the plants are sensory based for kids to interact with, all with different smells, colors and textures.”
Other park news and updates include four school field trips since August 13, guided nature hikes, 76 completed booked events in Event Barn A, 239 summer kayak rentals and a very successful Fall Harvest Event with an estimate of 6,000-10,000 people in attendance.
Building Official, Frank Wallace, shared updates on all current city projects taking place throughout Madisonville:
- UPS — estimated 90% complete pending asphalt and concrete
- Kroger Liquor Store — CO (Certificate of Occupancy) issued
- Dunham’s Sports — CO issued
- T Mobile — 90% complete, pending final inspection
- Pizza Hut on S. Main — 25% complete framing underway
- Scores Pizza, Martin Mall — working on layout and seating
- Animal Hospital on Island Ford — 60% complete
- Butcher Shop on Pride Avenue — 70% complete
- Mahr Park B — 100% complete
- Camp Fire Roasters — 90% complete
- Hardee’s — 90% complete
- Berry Global — new breakroom 20% complete
- McDonald’s N. Main — new walk-in cooler to be installed
- New convenience store S. Main — former Jerry Lewis Car Sales Lot
- Purity Zinc Nebo Rd. — pending permit issuance
Pending Plan Submittal:
- Ahlstrom Nebo Rd. — HCJPC approved and pending plans
- Farmer’s Furniture, Madison Square — pending plans
