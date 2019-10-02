Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Kendall Ashby, 35, of Madisonville was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband, third-degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting and public intoxication.
• Elijah Crawford, 21, of Madisonville was charged Monday with marijuana possession, failure to wear seat belts, not in possession of a license and failure to produce an insurance card.
• Brian McClain, 39, of Mortons Gap was charged Monday with failure to appear in McCracken County.
• Daniel Smith, 34, of Morganfield was charged Tuesday with non-payment of court costs/fines in Butler County.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Tuesday:
• Christina Fulkerson, 32, of Hanson was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, falsely reporting an incident and public intoxication.
• Bradley McGregor, 31, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with contempt of court in Hopkins County, failure to appear in Caldwell County and failure to appear in Muhlenberg County.
