During Monday night’s meeting of the Hopkins County School Board, the board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of school board member Dr. J.W. Durst.
School board chairman Steve Faulk said he wanted to thank Dr. Durst for all his years on the school board.
“I feel like his heart and decisions were always about the safety and educational opportunities of the children,” he said. “I feel like we were able to accomplish a lot of things while he was on the school board.”
Durst was elected to serve a four-year term of District 5, but decided not to run for re-election in 2020. Doug Center, who won the election, backed out due to other employment before the start of the term.
Durst applied for the vacant position and was appointed District 5 representative in January 2021 for a two-year term. He submitted his resignation on Friday, March 11.
Now that the school board has accepted his resignation, an advertisement will be in The Messenger letting the public know of the vacancy and where to apply.
Superintendent Amy Smith said the ad will not come out until Wednesday’s paper, but it will run for two weeks, ending on April 6.
“It will share the process on how anyone can apply,” she said.
Once the vacancy is advertised for two weeks the board members will review the applications and decide if they want to interview any of the candidates. The board has 60 days from the acceptance of the resignation to appoint a new school board member.
If anyone has any questions or concerns, they can contact the Central Office at 270-825-6000.
In other news, the school board:
presented the Hopkins County Central High School Legacy Leaders with the “Remember Your Why” Award for showing their love for the community through volunteering in the community.
approved payments to A&K Construction in the amount of $318,128.61 and R.L. Craig Company, Inc. in the amount of $71,246.62 for work on the new Hanson Elementary School.
approved to extend a bank contract with First United Bank and Trust Company for the 2022-2023 school year.
approved the 2021-2022 financial statement audit.
The next meeting of the Hopkins County School board is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 18 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.