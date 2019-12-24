MadisonvillePolice Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Victor W. Amburgey, 42, of Stamping Ground was charged Friday with failure to appear in Harlan County.
• William R. Burns, 47, of Owensboro was charged Saturday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Cynthia A. Bussell, 53, of Hopkinsville was charged Saturday with operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Omar A. Deras Mejia, 44, was charged Sunday with operating a vehicle under the influence and possessing an open container in a vehicle.
• Richard A. Geary, 46, of Earlington was charged Friday with two counts of failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Allison P. Meadows, 25, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault.
• Tony C. Miles, 26, of Earlington was charged Sunday with contempt of court.
• Michael S. Moore, 35, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault.
• Allan Ramos, 32, of Evansville was charged Saturday with operating a vehicle under the influence and a misdemeanor probation violation from Henderson County.
• Michael J. Shoulders, 40, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• Maryann Taylor, 39, of Owensboro was charged Sunday with theft of identity without consent, first degree possession of a controlled substance, buying/possession drug paraphernalia, giving an officer false identifying information, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in Daviess County, two counts of theft by deception/cold checks in Daviess County and failure to appear in Ohio County.
• Angelena M. Vasquez, 50, of Madisonville was charged Friday with 16 counts of failing to appear in Henderson County.
• Mysti M. Wicks, 33, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault.
